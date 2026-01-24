Twenty20 says LDF, UDF earlier sought alliance; joining NDA collective decision: Sabu M Jacob

Kochi, Jan 24 (PTI) Twenty20 party president and Kitex Garment Managing Director Sabu M Jacob on Saturday said both the LDF and the UDF had earlier attempted to form an alliance with his party.

He was speaking at a press conference following Twenty20’s decision to join the NDA.

“From the last Assembly elections onwards, there were several discussions held with us for forming an alliance. After discussions within the party, we collectively decided not to cooperate with any front,” he said.

Jacob alleged that through corrupt practices, the LDF and UDF had turned Kerala into an “orphanage”.

“But when these evil forces, came together and attempted to eliminate us, we were forced to rethink our position,” he said.

He said that when the Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam Association was registered as a charitable organisation in 2012, there was no intention of converting it into a political party or contesting elections.

The political party was formed in 2013 after the UDF and LDF allegedly created obstacles to the organisation’s welfare activities, he said.

He said the decision to join the NDA was taken based on the prevailing political situation.

“When nearly 25 parties, including the UDF, LDF and SDPI, attempted to annihilate us, we decided to resist and emerge as a political force in the country. The decision was taken keeping in mind the present circumstances,” he said.

Jacob denied that the decision to join the NDA was taken by him alone.

“This was discussed in the party’s district and state committees well in advance, and a collective decision was taken,” he said.

He said that during the discussions, some members favoured remaining independent, while some suggested aligning with the UDF.

“However, none supported joining the LDF. A majority supported joining the NDA,” he said.

Dismissing reports of an internal split after the move, Jacob said differences of opinion were natural during any political transformation and that several members had left the party at different stages since its formation.

He said there might be people who leave the party, but several others will join.

“A regional party has now grown to the national level and has drawn wider attention. It has reached a stage where it can share the dais with the Prime Minister,” he said.

He said the move should be seen as an attempt to trigger Kerala’s development, blaming the UDF and LDF for failing to bring major investments to the state.

“Other states are witnessing large-scale development and investments. Why can’t Kerala develop like Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat? Why can’t we bring investments worth crores to the state?” he asked.

He alleged that the LDF and UDF had made minority communities clash with each other for political gains.

“However, by joining the NDA, we can now raise minority concerns with the Central government and address them,” he said.

Jacob clarified that joining the NDA should not be viewed as a merger with the BJP, asserting that Twenty20 has its own values and ideology, which will not be compromised.

Based in Kizhakkambalam, the Twenty20 party is supported by Kitex Garments company and has been contesting elections since 2015. The party currently governs four panchayats in Ernakulam district. PTI TBA TBA ROH