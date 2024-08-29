Twin blasts at civil society organisation in Imphal, no injuries

Imphal, Aug 29 (PTI) Unidentified armed men on Thursday night detonated two bombs at the office complex of civil society organisation United Committee Manipur (UCM) in Imphal West district, police said.

Police said the explosions, which took place around 7:45 PM at Lamphel, caused minor damage to office property and no injuries were reported. The assailants also fired several rounds at the office, police added.

Police promptly arrived at the scene, conducted an on-site investigation, and interviewed locals in the vicinity, but no arrests have been made so far. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, they said. PTI COR MNB