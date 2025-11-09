Twin knifings solved; 4 juveniles among seven held in east Delhi revenge attacks

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has cracked two connected knife attack incidents reported from east Delhi's Mandawali and Madhu Vihar areas and apprehended seven people, including four juveniles, an official said on Sunday.

The incidents were part of a revenge attack orchestrated by the main conspirator Suhail and his associates against their rival group, he said, adding that the accused were planning to flee to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the first stabbing incident was reported at 10.56 pm on November 8 from Talab Chowk in Mandawali where five or six people had allegedly attacked one Krishna alias Kissu and his friend Mohit. Krishna sustained a stab wound on his left thigh and was taken to hospital.

"Soon after, about 11.15 pm, another stabbing incident was reported from LBS Hospital to Madhu Vihar police station, where one Yash alias Pamma, was admitted with multiple stab injuries on the right side of his chest," the officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both assaults were connected and carried out by the same group of assailants, police said.

"Accordingly, two cases were registered, and investigation was taken up. Three police teams were formed to investigate the matter," he added.

The officer said the teams began tracing the accused using CCTV footage, local intelligence and technical surveillance. Multiple raids were conducted at Majboor Camp in Mandawali, but the suspects were initially found to be absconding.

Acting on specific inputs, the teams raided a house in Arthala in Ghaziabad on November 9 and apprehended all seven accused, including the juveniles, as they were preparing to board a bus to Bijnor.

"The accused have been identified as Suhail (19), Yusuf (19) and Rizwan (20), all residents of the Mandawali area. The other apprehended persons are juveniles. Investigation has revealed that the motive behind the attacks was revenge. The accused had targeted associates of their rival Mohit," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to verify the role of each accused and identify any additional conspirators, he added. PTI BM ARB ARB