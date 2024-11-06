Twin murders in Gorakhpur: Trader found dead near his house, welder's body recovered from ditch

Gorakhpur, Nov 6 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old trader with his throat slit was found in Chilutal area of this district on Wednesday, police said.

Another body of a 40-year-old welder was recovered from a ditch in the same area, they said.

Chilutal police station SHO Atul Srivastav said the body of Anil Gupta, a resident of Yadav Tola and a readymade garment trader, was found on roadside near a marriage hall, barely 500 metres from his home.

His blood-soaked body had a wound on his neck, seemingly inflicted by a sharp weapon, he said.

According to Gupta's family, he had closed his shop around 11 pm on Tuesday and went to a party and later his phone became unreachable. The family found his body by the roadside the following morning and immediately informed police.

The family suspected foul play and has demanded a thorough investigation, police said.

Another body was of a welder, Kali Charan, that was found in a ditch not far from his house. Though no external injuries were visible, police are treating it as a possible murder based on the condition of the body, the SHO said.

Police sent the bodies for postmortem, registered murder cases against unknown accused and launched investigations, officials said. PTI COR KIS KVK KVK