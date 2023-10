Pune, Oct 16 (PTI) Three-year-old twin sisters were killed and their parents sustained injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a petrol tanker in Vishrantiwadi Chowk in Pune on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

"The tanker hit the motorcycle immediately after the signal turned green at the chowk. The driver of the truck was arrested under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act," the official added. PTI SPK BNM BNM