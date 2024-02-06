Twin sisters take internet by storm with vlog on last week's snowfall in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Six-year-old twin sisters Zaiba and Zainab have taken the internet by storm with their cute vlog on last week's snowfall in Kashmir.

"Finally, It has snowed (in Kashmir)," one of the twins said while referring to the prolonged dry spell the valley witnessed from December to the end of January this winter.

"You must be feeling how much I am enjoying. I feel like I am in paradise and this (snow) is a wave of milk," Zainab said.

The 73-second video, recorded in the Anantnag family home of the twins, was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

Mahindra's post has garnered 4,42,000 views so far, catapulting the sisters to national fame.

The twins, who are always identically dressed, have a YouTube channel of their own which has over 2,000 subscribers.

They have posted 38 videos on YouTube. PTI MIJ AS AS