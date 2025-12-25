Twin suicides in UP's Gonda: Woman jumps before train, man found hanging nearby

Gonda (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) In a suspected case of twin suicides, a man and a woman, who were reportedly in a relationship, were found dead in Gonda district on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the woman allegedly jumped in front of a train, while the man was found hanging from a tree near the railway track.

Colonelganj SHO Narendra Pratap Rai said Laxmi Maurya (20), a resident of Gulriha village in neighbouring Bahraich district, was in a relationship with Neeraj Maurya (25) from Bakhariha Jhala village in Gonda, who was married.

On December 21, Laxmi's father, Lallan, complained to the Visheshwarganj police station, accusing Neeraj of abducting his daughter.

Police traced the couple on December 24, after which Neeraj and Laxmi returned to their respective families, the SHO said.

On Thursday, the two left their homes and reached the Colonelganj area, where Laxmi allegedly jumped in front of a moving train on the Gonda-Lucknow stretch near Pipri village.

Neeraj's body was found hanging from a tree about 50 metres from the spot, the officer said.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of twin suicides. We are awaiting the post-mortem reports,” the SHO said. PTI COR ABN ARI