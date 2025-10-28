Delhi Police claim dad planted acid attack on girl to implicate others

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events in the Delhi acid attack case, police on Tuesday claimed it was the father who had poured a chemical on the hand and the bag of his 20-year-old daughter to implicate those who filed rape and acid attack complaints against him a few years earlier.

According to a Delhi Police officer, the father, along with his brother and son, had devised the plan to frame others. He then carried out the act himself to mislead investigators, the officer said.

"The father poured a chemical on his daughter's hand and bag near Ashok Vihar and escaped on a motorcycle. He orchestrated the entire plan with the help of his brother and son," said the officer.

The officer further said that the woman, a second-year B.Com student enrolled with DU's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board, and her family are being interrogated. "Further investigation is still underway, and all aspects of the conspiracy are being thoroughly verified," the officer added.

The student had claimed that three men hurled acid on her near Ashok Vihar while she was on her way to an extra class on Sunday. She identified the three accused as Jitender and his associates. The two associates later turned out to be her relatives.

However, police neither found any trace of acid at the spot nor any sighting of attackers in CCTV footage. The Forensic Science Laboratory team also failed to find any discarded acid bottles in the area, and the probe revealed that the student had poured toilet cleaner on her own hand to frame the accused, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said they thoroughly investigated the acid attack incident reported in the Ashok Vihar area, and it was found that the student's father, Akil Khan, and uncle, Vakeel Khan, had conspired to stage the attack. "They attempted to falsely implicate Jitender and the two others in the case," he said.

"The student's brother, Yunus, dropped her at Ashok Vihar on a scooter. She then took an e-rickshaw and deboarded 300 meters from the main gate of her college. This raised suspicion among the investigators," said the DCP, adding that the brother did not join the investigation. Yunus was later detained by police and is being questioned in the matter.

Akil Khan was arrested on Monday over the rape complaint filed against him by the wife of Jitender. Akil is also an accused in a 2018 acid attack case in Mangolpuri that was filed by the mother of the two brothers who were named as accused by the student.

In a statement, police said that Jitender's wife had earlier accused Akil Khan of rape. The matter was reported at the Bhalswa Dairy Police Station, but no written complaint was filed. The woman alleged that between 2021 and 2024, she worked in Akil Khan's socks factory, where Khan sexually assaulted her and blackmailed her with her private photos and videos.

The two brothers, who were named as accused by the student in the false acid attack, and their mother were in Agra, and they joined the investigation last evening, police said.

"So far, we have learned that the entire family is behind the conspiracy. A team that includes senior officers is questioning the student to know the reason behind faking the attack," the officer added.

He further said it is clear that Jitender was in no way involved. "Our investigation has revealed that he lives in Mukundpur and works as a painter. On the day of the incident, he was working in Karol Bagh, which has been confirmed through CCTV footage and his location details. During questioning, he explained the sequence of events, which established that he was not involved in the attack," the DCP added.

The officer said strict action will be taken against those guilty in the entire matter, and charges will be framed in the case accordingly.

"We have already formed multiple teams who are working round the clock to trace every detail of the incident. Our teams are also tracing from where the family members or the girl purchased the toilet cleaner," said the DCP.