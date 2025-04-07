Two 17-year-old boys drown in river in MP's Sidhi district

Sidhi (MP), Apr 7 (PTI) Two teenage boys drowned in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Narkui, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, under Kamarji police station limits, Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma said.

"The two boys, both 17 years old, drowned while bathing in the river. They were residents of Baghau village. Their bodies have been fished out and sent for post mortem," he added. PTI COR ADU BNM