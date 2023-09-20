Two abandoned baby girls found in Gonda, one dead

Gonda (UP): Two newborn baby girls were found abandoned in separate places in the city and one of them was later declared dead, officials said on Wednesday.

They said one of them was found with her umbilical cord still attached at a washroom of the surgical ward of the Babu Ishwar Sharan district hospital by a sanitation worker on Tuesday.

The baby was later admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where she is undergoing treatment, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr VK Gupta said. Her condition is stated to be out of danger, the official added.

The other baby was found in a heap of garbage near a nursing home in the Vishnupuri locality in the Civil Lines area, police said.

She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, they said.

Local SHO Sanjay Gupta said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination and further action will follow.