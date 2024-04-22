Two absconders arrested in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 22 (PTI) Two absconders wanted in different cases were arrested here on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

One of the accused, Locha Singh of Bhour Camp-Chatha here, was arrested following a tip-off, they said.

He was booked under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act in cases registered at Satwari police station. He had been on the run since 1991, police said.

An arrest warrant had already been issued by a TADA court against him. He was produced before a court after his arrest. The court sent him to judicial custody till April 29, they added.

The other accused was identified as Pawan Kumar. He was wanted in cases of narcotics smuggling and had been evading arrest for 12 years, police said. PTI AB DIV DIV