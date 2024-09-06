Two absconding accused in Dhing rape arrested

Guwahati, Sep 6 (PTI) Two persons accused of raping a minor in Assam's Dhing in Nagaon district, which have led to widespread protests, were arrested on Friday, a fortnight after the incident, police said.

One of the accused was arrested from Dimapur in neighbouring Nagaland and the second from Assam's Morigaon district.

"The Assam Police have arrested both absconding accused in the Dhing rape incident," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also posted on X.

The duo have been brought to the Nagaon Sadar police station for interrogation.

Both the accused have been absconding since the incident on August 22.

The prime accused was arrested on the night they had allegedly committed the crime but, police said, he jumped into a pond when he was taken to the incident site for recreation of the crime scene.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons who came on a motorcycle and surrounded her while she was returning home from tuition classes on her bicycle at Dhing.

The incident had led to widespread protests in the state with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directing the Director General of Police G P Singh and Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika to visit Dhing and take immediate action. PTI DG DG NN