Two absconding accused in Dhing rape incident arrested

Guwahati, Sep 7 (PTI) Two persons accused of raping a minor in Assam's Dhing in Nagaon district have been arrested, a fortnight after the incident took place, police said.

Assam witnessed massive protests over the incident.

One of the accused was arrested from Dimapur in neighbouring Nagaland and the other from Assam's Morigaon district on Friday.

"Assam Police have arrested both absconding accused in the Dhing rape incident," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

The duo has been brought to the Nagaon Sadar police station for interrogation.

Both the accused have been absconding since the incident took place on August 22.

The prime accused was arrested on the night they had allegedly committed the crime but, police said, he jumped into a pond when he was taken to the incident site for recreation of the crime scene.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons who came on a motorcycle and surrounded her while she was returning home from tuition classes on her bicycle at Dhing.

The incident led to widespread protests in the state with the chief minister directing Director General of Police G P Singh and Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika to visit Dhing and take immediate action. PTI DG NN ACD