Two absconding attempt-to-murder accused arrested in Delhi's Gokalpuri

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men wanted in an attempt-to-murder case in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, a police officer said on Friday.

One of the accused was arrested after an encounter, he added.

"They were wanted in a case registered at Gokalpuri police station on August 20. The complainant, a 17-year-old boy from Karawal Nagar, had alleged that two men had fired at him in Ali Builder Wali Gali of Indra Vihar," said the officer.

According to police, the arrested men have been identified as Faizan (22) and Saikul (23), both residents of Indra Vihar in Chaman Park.

During patrolling in the early hours of Friday, the police team intercepted two persons on a motorcycle, who tried to flee. While Saikul managed to escape, Faizan was apprehended. However, Saikul was later arrested near Double Puliya in Johri Pur at around 4.30 am, after an encounter, the officer said.

A constable's right hand was injured while trying to overpower the accused. Saikul also got injured by a bullet in his left leg. Both are under treatment in GTB hospital, the officer said.

Two semi-automatic pistols with live cartridges and a motorcycle have been recovered from their possession, he added.

Police said on interrogation, both the accused confessed to firing at the complainant over a personal enmity.

Later, it was revealed that Faizan has three previous criminal cases against him, including two firing incidents, while Saikul has six past cases, four of which were related to firing.

A forensics team later collected evidence from the spot and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI BM APL APL RUK RUK RUK