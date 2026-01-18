Two absconding brothers wanted in assault, POCSO cases arrested in Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two absconding brothers from Shiv Vihar who were declared proclaimed offenders in an assault and criminal intimidation case, an official said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Monu Tomar (35), and his younger brother Sohan (30).

Police said the duo was wanted in a case registered at the Karawal Nagar police station under sections related to physical assault, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation. They were declared proclaimed offenders by a court on January 16.

According to police, specific information was received on January 17 about the presence of the brothers in the Shiv Vihar area. A team laid a trap and conducted a raid, leading to the arrest of both the accused, they said.

Monu has been previously booked in several cases, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault, use of arms and offences against women. Sohan has also been involved in multiple criminal cases, including offences related to stalking, assault, criminal intimidation and cases registered under provisions of the POCSO Act at the Karawal Nagar and Hazrat Nizamuddin police stations, police said. PTI BM PRK PRK