Two accused arrested after long hunt, drug peddler held with heroin in J-K

Jammu, Oct 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested two persons wanted in connection with separate cases registered in Udhampur and Rajouri districts between 2015 and 2020 respectively, an official said on Monday.

A drug peddler was also arrested along with six grams of heroin in Rajouri, a police spokesman said.

He said Rajinder Kumar alias 'Nittu', a resident of Sewna village, was arrested from Chenani area of Udhampur.

He was wanted in a case registered at police station Chenani in 2020 under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

An arrest warrant under Section 299 CrPC was issued by the Additional Sessions Court Udhampur in order to bring the absconder to justice, the spokesman said.

Acting on the warrant, he said, a police team arrested the absconder and produced him before the court and the accused was subsequently lodged in district Jail Udhampur.

A police party from post Khawas apprehended absconder Layaqat Ali, a resident of Gundha village from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, and was accordingly brought to Rajouri, the spokesman said.

He said Ali was on the run after a case under various sections of law, including rioting and voluntarily causing hurt was registered against him at police station Budhal in Rajouri in 2015.

The accused has been produced before the court at Budhal for further legal proceedings, the spokesman said.

Javed Iqbal, a resident of Panjgrain-Thanamandi, was arrested during patrolling at Bella bus stand in Rajouri along with six grams of heroin, he said, adding a case under NDPS was registered and further investigation is on. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS