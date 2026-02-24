Two accused cops appear before court in case of man's death during 2020 Delhi riots

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Two police personnel, accused in the death of a 23-year-old man who was seen in a viral video purportedly being assaulted and forced to sing the national anthem during the 2020 Delhi riots, appeared before a court here on Tuesday in connection with a CBI probe into the matter.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mayank Goel directed that copies of the chargesheet and annexed documents be supplied to the accused -- Ravinder Kumar and Pawan Yadav -- their counsels, and the advocate representing the victim.

The court listed the matter on March 2 for scrutiny of documents.

On February 4, the court took cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against Kumar and Yadav after noting there was sufficient material on record to do so.

The Delhi High Court transferred the case to the CBI in July 2024 on a petition filed by Faizan's mother, Kismatun, seeking a probe by a special investigation team. The central probe agency registered the case on August 6, that year, on charges of murder, rioting and unlawful assembly.

Kismatun, in her plea filed in 2020, alleged that the police assaulted and illegally detained her son, and denied him critical healthcare, due to which he succumbed to injuries on February 26 that year after being released.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead. PTI MDB MDB ARB NSD NSD