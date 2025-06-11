Two accused in Rs 36 lakh bank robbery in Punjab arrested from Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) Two persons allegedly involved in the armed robbery of Rs 36 lakh from a bank in Punjab’s Kapurthala district were arrested from here on Wednesday, police said.

On May 30, three masked miscreants robbed Rs 36 lakh in cash and mobile phones of bank staff at gunpoint from the HDFC Bank’s Rihanajatta branch in Kapurthala.

Acting on inputs that two of the culprits were hiding in Mathura city, the Punjab Police coordinated with the local police to nab the suspects.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said that the arrested accused have been identified as Navjot Singh and Zorawar Singh, both residents of Jalandhar.

The duo was apprehended from the Govind Nagar area of the city in a joint operation.

During the arrest, police recovered Rs 2.20 lakh in cash and the stolen mobile phones.

Punjab Police has taken the accused on transit remand after producing them before a local court. According to officials, multiple criminal cases are registered against the two in Punjab, and they have previously served jail time. PTI COR ABN AMJ ABN AMJ AMJ