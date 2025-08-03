Two accused of raping minor arrested after encounter in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) Two men, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, were arrested by police following an exchange of fire, officials here said on Sunday.

The two accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were undergoing treatment, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said that an FIR was registered on Saturday evening against the duo. The complainant claimed that his daughter was returning home from a coaching class in an auto when the auto driver and his companion took her to a deserted place and raped her.

Both the accused and the vehicle were identified with the help of CCTV footage. At around 4 AM on Sunday, they were arrested after an encounter near Kariya Nala, and both sustained bullet injuries to their legs, the ASP said.

Two pistols, some live cartridges, and the auto used in the incident have been seized from the accused, the officer said.