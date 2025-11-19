Two acquitted by Vasai court in 2021 murder and molestation case

Palghar (Maharashtra), Nov 19 (PTI) The Vasai sessions court in the district has acquitted two men accused of murdering a man and outraging his wife's modesty in 2021, holding that the prosecution could not produce sufficient evidence.

A copy of the order passed by H A S Mulla on November 3, acquitting Bles Ankles Tapeli and Moshe Valtar Katwar, both 26 years old, became available on Tuesday.

The duo were accused of outraging the modesty of a local woman and thrashing her husband to death.

The prosecution, however, could not produce the woman as a witness before the court.

Had she been examined, the matter would have taken a different turn, but she failed to appear before the court and police could not trace her, noted judge H A S Mulla.

Further, both the informant and the sole eye-witness turned hostile.

"The investigation officer not being an eye-witness, his testimony will only be a corroborating factor. Thus, no case is left for the prosecution," the court said, adding that there wasn't enough evidence to hold the accused guilty. PTI COR KRK