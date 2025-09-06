Two advocates appointed as judges of Allahabad High Court

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Two advocates have been appointed as judges of the Allahabad High Court, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Saturday.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the names of the advocates, Amitabh Kumar Rai and Rajiv Lochan Shukla, at a meeting on March 25 this year.

In a post on X, Meghwal said, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint S/Shri (i) Amitabh Kumar Rai and (ii) Rajiv Lochan Shukla, Advocates as Judges of the Allahabad High Court." At present, the Allahabad High Court has 84 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 160. The appointment of Rai and Shukla will take the number of judges to 86. PTI SKU DIV DIV