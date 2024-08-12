Two advocates appointed Chhattisgarh HC judges

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Two advocates were on Monday appointed as additional judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

The names of Bibhu Datta Guru and Amitendra Kishore Prasad were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on July 30.

A notification issued by the law ministry said Guru and Prasad have been appointed as additional judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court "in that order of seniority" for a period of two years.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is commonly called 'permanent' judges.