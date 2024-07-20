Two Afghans booked in Akola after cops find Indian voter IDs with them

Akola, Jul 20 (PTI) Two Afghanistan nationals have been booked for allegedly obtaining Indian voter ID cards in Akola in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

Amjad Luang Khan (40) and Parveen Luang Khan (38) had recently applied for long term visa extension, after which the Special Branch of the district police began checking their documents, the Ramdaspeth police station official said.

"During the document verification, we found Indian voter ID cards with both of them. We have booked them under Foreigners Act and other relevant provisions for this alleged fraud. They were also found to be staying in India since 2018 despite their visa not being extended. A probe is underway," station in charge Manoj Bahure said. PTI COR BNM