Two African nationals held in Delhi's Govindpuri with drugs worth 10 lakh

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Two foreign nationals have been arrested in Delhi's Govindpuri area for allegedly peddling drugs, including cocaine and MDMA worth Rs 10 lakh, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Bernadin (39) and Ezekile (33), natives of Ivory Coast and Nigeria respectively, were staying in India without valid documents and had taken to drug trafficking to sustain themselves, the police said, adding that no previous criminal involvement has been found against them.

The police launched an operation based on a tip-off on Thursday and raided a premises in Govindpuri, where the accused were apprehended, a senior police officer said.

A total of 36.64 grams of cocaine, 61.16 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also called 'Molly' or 'Ecstasy', worth Rs 10 lakh; eight mobile phones, a weighing machine, pouches and other packing material along with Rs 10,600 in cash were recovered, the police added.

A case was registered at the Govindpuri police station under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

The police are now investigating the broader network behind the syndicate and are looking into possible links with other drug suppliers or international handlers.