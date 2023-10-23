Two aides of Lawrence Bishnoi, Vikram Brar caught in Bihar

Motihari, Oct 23 (PTI) Two associates of gangster duo Lawrence Bishnoi and Vikram Brar were arrested from Bihar's East Champaran district, police said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said local resident Tribhuvan Sah and Shashank Pandey were arrested from Raxaul and a pistol, some ammunition and cash in Nepalese currency were recovered from their possession.

"We had conducted a raid based on inputs that two aides of Bishnoi and Brar were hiding here. Sah is a local resident while Pandey belongs to the adjoining district of West Champaran," said the SP.

He said Pandey was wanted by the Haryana Police in a case of extortion call made to an Aam Aadmi Party leader in Ambala.

"Pandey has also been to jail in connection with the robbery of a jewellery shop at Chomu in Rajasthan. Upon release, he had fled to Dubai from where he made an extortion call to the AAP leader. He came back recently, via Kathmandu," claimed the SP.

