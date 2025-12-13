Two alumni of Punjab govt-run prep institute commissioned as Flying Officers in IAF

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Two alumni of a Punjab government-run armed forces preparatory institute were among the 244 cadets who were commissioned as Flying Officers of the in the Indian Air Force on Saturday.

Charanpreet Kaur and Mehak Dahiya, both from SAS Nagar in Punjab, have been commissioned after passing out from the Air Force Academy, Dundigal (Hyderabad).

They were commissioned in a passing out parade that was reviewed by Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan.

A total of 244 flight cadets, including 215 male and 29 female cadets, graduated on the day, a government statement said.

Kaur has been commissioned in the Administrative Branch, while Dahiya has been commissioned in the Accounts Branch of the IAF.

Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora congratulated Kaur and Dahiya, saying their success will inspire more young women from Punjab to pursue careers in the defence services.

The Punjab government established an NDA Preparatory Wing for Girls at Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) in July 2023.

Director of Mai Bhago AFPI, Major General (retd) Jasbir Singh Sandhu expressed delight over the commissioning of the two alumni as Flying Officers, saying that this achievement will further energise the state government's efforts to encourage more girls to join the armed forces.