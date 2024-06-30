Two Amarnath pilgrims injured in road accident in Anantnag

Srinagar, Jun 30 (PTI) At least two Amarnath pilgrims were injured on Sunday in a road accident in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The incident occurred at Chandanwari when a van was carrying the pilgrims to the cave shrine, the officials said.

"Today, a van carrying Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris met with an accident near Chandanwari. The pilgrims sustained serious head injuries & were promptly evacuated by the #BSF QRT to nearby hospital," BSF Kashmir posted on its handle on X.

"The quick response of BSF saved the precious lives of the pilgrims," it said. PTI MIJ RT RT RT