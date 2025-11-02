Two-and-half-year-old boy crushed to death as trucks rams into motorcycle

Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) A two-and-half-year-old boy was crushed to death after a speeding truck rammed into a motorcycle on Kalyan-Shilphata Road in Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 9:30pm near Sonarpada on Saturday, the Manpada police station official said.

"The child, Kavish Jambre, was returning home on a motorcycle with his father Jayant when the two-wheeler was hit from the rear by a speeding truck near Dombivli Nagari Sahakari Bank. Due to the impact, Kavish fell down and came under the wheels of the truck. Jayant also sustained injuries," he said.

"The driver abandoned the sand and gravel-laden truck and fled after a crowd gathered at the site of the accident. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act and efforts are on to nab the truck driver," he said.

The accident caused outrage among local residents, who have demanded stricter measures to control reckless heavy vehicle traffic on the busy Kalyan-Shilphata stretch, where such fatal accidents are reportedly on the rise. PTI COR BNM