Two Anganwadi workers suspended after video of them taking away eggs served to children goes viral

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (PTI) Two Anganwadi workers were placed under suspension in Karnataka's Koppal district for allegedly taking back eggs served to children from their plates during a midday meal, after filming the act.

The matter came to light after videos of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

According to officials, two workers recorded videos and clicked pictures of eggs being served to the Anganwadi children. After making the video, they immediately took back the eggs from the plates of the children during the meal.

Eggs are a mandatory part of the midday meal which is provided in government schools and Anganwadis.

The order issued by the Women and Child Development department on August 9 stated that both workers have been suspended till further orders for dereliction of duties.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said that as soon as the matter came to her notice, immediate action was taken and instructions were given to department officials to suspend the two workers.

She also said that instructions have been given to suspend the Child Development Project Officer of Koppal in connection with the incident and issue notice to the Deputy Director of the Koppal district.

The Minister also sought a detailed report in connection with the case.

"Serving nutritious food and providing equality education is the objective of Anganwadi... No injustice would be done to the underprivileged children," she said.

The Minister also warned that anyone found guilty of such misconduct would be compulsorily retired from their position. PTI AMP ROH