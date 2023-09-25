Two APMC officials held for bribery in Akola

Akola, Sep 25 (PTI) Two functionaries of the Telhara Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Akola were arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, an Ati Corruption Bureau official said.

They had sought Rs 1 lakh to clear a bill of Rs 9.46 lakh submitted by a contractor who had supplied manpower to the APMC, he said.

"The two were held while accepting the bribe amount in an ACB trap. They have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM