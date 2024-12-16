Two arms suppliers of 'Tillu Tajpuria' and 'Chhenu Pahalwan' gangs held in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two arms suppliers of 'Tillu Tajpuria' and 'Chhenu Pahalwan' gangs, an official said on Monday.

Police recovered 10 firearms, 15 live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle from their possession, he said.

Based on a tip-off, one Ajay, was arrested near Delhi-Noida border on December 12. The accused has over 10 criminal cases registered against him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

During interrogation Ajay revealed that he was riding a stolen motorcycle and led to the location of a pistol and ammunition at his home in Sangam Vihar, the officer said.

He said that further investigation led to the arrest of Shamim from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, a primary supplier, who provided illegal firearms to Ajay.

Police recovered 10 country-made pistols based on Shamim's disclosure. He also revealed that the arms were custom-made in rural areas to meet the growing demand from gangs, Sain said.

The network supplied firearms to Vinay Pandit, a gang member associated with both the Tillu Tajpuria and Chhenu Pahalwan gangs, involved in crimes across the region, the DCP said. PTI BM BM OZ OZ