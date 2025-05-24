Two army brigades set up, mobile network established to boost security in terror-hit J&K's Kathua: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, May 24 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that two army brigades have been deployed and mobile network has been established in the remote areas of terror-hit Billawar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district to bolster security and enhance surveillance capabilities.

Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), also said that long pending demand of widening of the Dhar Road, connecting Samba and Udhampur districts, has been taken up with impetus received from the home and defence ministries in the wake of the recent armed conflict with Pakistan and very soon the BRO will hand over this road to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for widening.

“Two army brigades... and mobile network in remote areas of Billawar has been established, which would not only provide security to the local people but also ensure surveillance through mobile connectivity and ease of communication in the far-flung areas,” said Singh chairing a ‘public darbar’ at Billawar in Kathua district.

The 'public darbar' was attended by senior officers of the district administration along with representatives from all engineering wings and the health department in the presence of elected representatives, including MLA Satish Sharma.

Singh, who represents the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency which also includes Kathua district, said one armed brigade had already been deployed at Sarthal and now another similar armed brigade has been set up in Rampur township of Billawar.

“This will not only provide round the clock army surveillance in the area, but the army personnel will also maintain regular liaison with the civil administration with the concerned brigadier and the district magistrate constantly being in touch with each other,” he added.

As for the mobile network, Singh said the far-flung areas, particularly areas beyond Lowang in the Bani area, were deprived of connectivity ever since independence and the first mobile phone call was made on Friday evening after the installation of the mobile tower and mobile network.

“This has not only come as a huge facility for the local residents particularly students, but this will also enable the armed forces to maintain round the clock real time surveillance,” he added.

Singh said all these measures, taken as a result of the personal follow up on a day to day basis by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have instilled a lot of confidence and a sense of security among the local people.

The minister recalled that in the last summer, the main demand from this region was regarding the shortage of drinking water, informing that this too has also been taken care of with 55 Jal Jiwan Mission (JJM) schemes approved for the region of which nearly 70 per cent work has been completed at a cost of Rs 131.55 crore.

This, he said, has ensured drinking water supply to 14,875 households.

Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, the minister said another 1,250 households in Billawar town will be given the facility of drinking water supply at a cost of Rs 11.03 crore.

Singh said he has suggested a proposal for a Master Plan for Sukrala Mata temple which can be taken up at its next board meeting.

This could enable this entire area to attract a new genre of tourists like Mussoorie, he added. PTI TAS AS AS