Two Armymen designed logo of Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The simple yet symbolic logo of India's Operation Sindoor which has captured the imagination of millions of people across the country, was designed by two Armymen.

India decimated nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir with precision strikes early on May 7 in response to the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam massacre.

Shortly after, the Indian Army's social media handles carried a poignant message with a poster that has now become a defining image of Operation Sindoor.

According to the latest edition of India Army's magazine 'Baatcheet' dedicated to Operation Sindoor, the logo of the decisive military action was designed by Lt Col Harsh Gupta and Hav Surinder Singh.

In its special issue, it also shared the photographs of the two Armymen, flanked by the now famed logo, and some figures in a box, indicating the massive traction it has garnered on different social media platforms, including X and Instagram.

The opening section of the 17-page magazine carries the logo emblazoned across the page with the emblem of the India Army graced on top.

The next page recalls the Pahalgam attack that shook the nation and drew condemnation from multiple countries, heads of state and other top leaders.

"On 22 April 2025, the nation witnessed a dastardly and brutal act of violence where five terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in the name of religion. This incident occurred in the serene meadows of Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, where the tourists had gone to celebrate life with fervor. This incident fortified the resolve of our country to fight terror with punitive action," reads a text captioned 'Pahalagam'.

The text is accompanied with photographs of the aftermath of the attack, rows of coffins and of the emotional farewell at a funeral of one of the victims.

The 11th page of the magazine also carries a photograph of Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi looking at a screen grid, and mentions the timestamp -- date May 7, 2025, time 0105 hrs.

The strike was conducted on May 7 from 1.05 am to 1.30 am under Operation Sindoor and it was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sofiya Qureshi told a press conference hours after the military action.

At 1.44 am that day, the government, in a statement, underlined that India has demonstrated "considerable restraint" in the selection of targets and method of execution and that "no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted".

Shortly after, the Indian Army's social media handles carried a message with a poster.

Along with the message "#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!" the Indian Army's 1.51 am X post carried the poster that was concise in words but heavy on symbolism.

The poster had 'OPERATION SINDOOR' written on it with a small bowl carrying vermilion (worn by married Hindu women) forming the first 'O' of the second word while the second 'O' had a dash of the powder around it.

Since then, the Indian Army has come up with several thematic short videos on social media platforms that have been widely shared and appreciated.

All these videos were made in-house, by the Social Media Section of the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Strategic Communication, sources in the military establishment said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor was not just a military mission, but "the face of a changing India" that reflects the country's resolve, courage, and growing strength on the global stage.

Addressing his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister termed Operation Sindoor as a turning point in the global fight against terror and a symbol of India's growing strength and clarity of purpose. PTI KND NB