Two arrested after exchange of fire with police in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (PB), May 29 (PTI) Two persons involved in snatching incidents were arrested following a shootout with police here on Thursday evening, an official said.

One of them was injured in retaliatory police firing.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sahil and Jagdeep Singh, residents of Sultanwind in Amritsar.

Explaining the case, Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik said that a police team conducting routine checks near the Rara bridge in Tanda tehsil on Thursday signalled two men on a motorcycle to stop.

The men, who had their faces covered, attempted to flee towards the Dhusi Bandh embankment along the Beas river and allegedly fired at least four shots at the police team while doing so.

In retaliatory firing, Sahil sustained a bullet injury and rushed to a local hospital, SSP Malik said.

He said Sahil has five criminal cases including robbery, theft and drug offences registered against him, while Jagdeep is named in one case.

Police have recovered 270 grams of heroin, Rs 15,600 cash and a country-made pistol from their possession, the SSP said.