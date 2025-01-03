Two arrested after man brandishes gun during scuffle in east Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men after one of them brandished a gun during a scuffle in east Delhi, officials said on Friday.

Police said that they have arrested Bilal and Talib, former employees of a night club.

According to a police officer the altercation allegedly escalated when one of the accused brandished a firearm creating panic among onlookers.

The incident took place near Nirman Vihar Metro station area on Thursday, they said.

A PCR call was received a PCR call at Preet Vihar police station at 5 am on Thursday regarding the incident, police said.

Upon reaching the spot officers collected CCTV footage from nearby shops, the police said.

One of the victims, Bharat Sharma alleged that him along with his friends Pankaj Sharma and Jasmeet Singh, all event organisers at a night club were attacked by Bilal and Talib, they said.

The complainant claimed that the duo, formers employees at the night club, were jealous and confronted them by using abusive language, the police officer said.

He said that when Bharat and his friends objected the accused allegedly manhandled them, threatened them, and physically assaulted them. During the altercation, Talib brandished a gun.

Based on the complaint and evidence from the CCTV footage a case was registered leading to the arrest of Bilal and Talib, he said. PTI BM BM OZ OZ