Two arrested after man murdered on busy Nashik road

Nashik (Maharashtra), Oct 1 (PTI) Two persons were arrested and a minor was apprehended after a 21-year-old man was murdered in broad daylight in Gangapur Road area of the city on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place near the Sarkarwada police station.

Akash alias Shivam Santosh Dhanvate, who worked as a sweeper, was on his way to work when Atharva Date and four-five others allegedly attacked him with sickles, said a police official.

As he fell to the ground, the assailants fled.

Dhanvate's relatives took him first to the district hospital and later to a private hospital where he died in the afternoon.

A large crowd gathered when the body was brought to district hospital for post-mortem and police security in the area was stepped up, the official said.

Police arrested Atharva Ajay Date (20) and Abhay Vijay Tare (19) besides apprehending a minor suspect. Further probe was on, the official said. PTI COR KRK