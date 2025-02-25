Two arrested after shootout for stabbing sub-inspector in Delhi's Patel Nagar

New Delhi: Two persons were arrested on Tuesday morning from Patel Nagar here for allegedly stabbing a sub-inspector while he was tracking down a robbery accused, a Delhi Police official said.

The accused, Anish alias Loha (23) and Anurag Yadav alias Fruti (22), were injured in the encounter, which took place around 4.25 am in Patel Nagar area, he said.

"Both the accused have been shifted to a hospital for treatment and legal action is underway at Patel Nagar police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said in a statement.

On Tuesday a robbery was reported in Rajinder Nagar police station, following which police identified two accused with the help of CCTV footage in the area, the statement said.

A police team was sent to Anant Prabad area to arrest the two during which a scuffle broke out between the accused and the team, Vardhan said.

He said that during the scuffle, sub-inspector (SI) Neeraj Chaudhary was injured using a sharp object. Chaudhary is undergoing treatment and is stated to be stable.

The main accused in the robbery was arrested and a minor girl was also apprehended in the case and sent to observation home, the officer said.

However, the other accused fled from the scene during the scuffle.

Multiple teams, including those from the special staff, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Patel Nagar police station were formed to trace them.

The two were eventually cornered on Wednesday, but they opened fire at the police team. In retaliatory firing, both suffered gunshot injuries and were taken to a hospital, he added.

Police said several criminal cases, including a murder case, are registered against the accused. Two pistols including a country-made pistol were seized from them, he said.

In a similar case on November 25, 2024, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had shot dead a man in an encounter after he fatally stabbed a police constable in Sangam Vihar area.

Constable Kiran Pal was attacked by three people on November 24 while on night patrol in Delhi's Govindpuri area. Two of the accused -- Deepak Max and Krish Gupta -- were arrested later that day.

The main accused, Raghav, who stabbed Pal with a knife, was traced and asked to surrender. However, he opened fire at the police personnel who retaliated in self-defence and injured the accused.

He was immediately taken to the ESIC Hospital, Okhla, where doctors declared him dead. PTI SSJ BM 's Patel Nagar area.