Two arrested, arms and ammunition seized in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 28 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and arms and ammunition seized from their possession in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Sunday.

The arrests and seizures were made on Saturday.

One person, identified as Rebanta Kshetrimayum (49), was arrested from his house in Pangei Lairam Mapan area. A 9mm pistol along with 18 cartridges were seized from his possession, a police statement said.

Security forces also nabbed one Aribam Gunindro Sharma (30) from his residence at Haotan Thangjam Khunou area. Thirteen cartridges of different calibres and three empty 12-bore cartridge shells were seized, it added. PTI COR ACD