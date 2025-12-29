Two arrested as Delhi Police busts multi-state cyber fraud syndicates

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men in connection with separate cyber fraud cases, including a "digital arrest" scam where an NRI woman was duped of Rs 30 lakh, officials said on Monday.

Investigations revealed a sprawling network involved in digital arrest scams, fake investment schemes and money laundering through layered mule accounts across multiple states, with the money trail running into crores.

According to the officials, the first case involved a US citizen of Indian origin who was targeted shortly after she arrived in Delhi. On December 6, the woman received a call from an international number.

The caller posed as an official of the San Francisco Embassy and claimed that she required a no-objection certificate to re-enter the United States.

She was then connected to persons claiming to be from Delhi Police headquarters and subjected to repeated video calls by fraudsters wearing police uniforms, a senior police officer said.

The woman was allegedly threatened and coerced into transferring Rs 30 lakh to a mule bank account. A case was registered at the Crime Branch, and an investigation was launched.

A team found that the cheated amount was credited to the account of a partnership firm in Punjab and immediately transferred to several other accounts before being withdrawn from different states within minutes, he said.

Police conducted raids in Mohali and Chandigarh, arresting a man identified as Varun, one of the partners and authorised signatory of the first-layer beneficiary account. 38 ATM cards, 51 cheque books, several mobile phones, a laptop, Rs 2.45 lakh in cash and an SUV were seized during the searches.

In the second case, a Delhi resident was allegedly cheated of Rs 31.45 lakh through a fraudulent investment scheme. The victim was lured via a WhatsApp group and compelled to install a fake trading application.

He was induced to transfer money into six different bank accounts on the promise of high returns. Once the money was transferred, the WhatsApp group disappeared and the app became non-functional.

The victim later approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation.

During the probe, officials found that the cheated amount was routed through multiple "mule" bank accounts to layer and siphon off the funds.

On the basis of technical surveillance, detailed scrutiny of bank accounts, and analysis of mobile locations and concerned bank branches, initially, raids were conducted in Punjab and Gujarat, and an accused was arrested.

The arrested accused, identified as Arjun Singh (39), a resident of Gujarat's Surendra Nagar, managed the first and second layers of mule accounts used in this scheme, they said, adding that two more identified associates are absconding and efforts are being made to arrest them. PTI BM AKY