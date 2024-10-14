Two arrested by customs for smuggling in 816 grams gold from Dubai

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Two passengers were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle in 816 grams of 24 carat gold, the customs department said on Monday.

The passengers had arrived from Dubai on Friday when they were arrested for trying to smuggle the gold disguised as two bracelets, they said.

"Based on intelligence, two pax travelling from Dubai were arrested on 11.10.2024 by Customs@IGI Airport for trying to smuggle 24 carat gold in the form of 02 kadas weighing 816 grams. Further investigation is underway," Delhi Customs (Airport & General) wrote in a post on 'X'. PTI ACB ACB OZ OZ OZ