Two arrested by NIA in 2022 Rajasthan terror case

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has arrested two fugitives, including the alleged kingpin of a case related to seizure of explosives and IED material from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh in 2022, officials said on Tuesday.

The two -- Mohammad Yunus Saki and Imran Khan alias Yusuf -- were alleged members of the 'SUFA' terrorist outfit inspired by the ISIS.

The two residents of Ratlam were arrested from Maharashtra, they said.

The NIA said the arrest of the two will help the agency establish the missing links in the case and "unearth the outfit's linkages to active members and sleeper modules of the ISIS", the agency said in a statement. The arrested persons were allegedly engaged in spreading ISIS ideology before their arrests, they said. "The agency had earlier seized explosives and various components used for setting up Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the possession of the accused, wanted in the 2022 case" they said.

The CBI had charge sheeted Imran and 10 other accused in the case by NIA in September last year.

The agency has alleged the two men had procured materials for setting up IEDs to spread "terror and mayhem in Rajasthan and elsewhere in India". Highly trained in IED fabrication, the duo allegedly trained their co-accused in making these devices at a poultry farm of the mastermind, Imran Khan.

The NIA had attached the poultry farm last month, they said. The duo fled to Mumbai and settled in Pune last year where they organised at least two training and fabrication workshops for IEDs last year, the agency said.