Two arrested, explosives seized in Manipur's Pherzawl

Imphal, Jan 25 (PTI) Security forces have arrested two persons and seized some explosives from their possession in Manipur's Pherzawl district, a police statement said on Sunday.

The two persons, identified as C Sangkunga Mizo (58) from Surtuinek village and Michael Lalnithang (27) from Sibapurikhal, were arrested on Friday in an area between Buraikhal and Lower Kharkhuplien in Parbung police station area, it said.

Thirty gelatin sticks, 20 detonators, 20 metres of wire and Rs 1.02 lakh in cash were seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated operation on Saturday, security forces seized a cache of ammunition, including that of a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), from an area between Loilamkot and Nalon in Churachandpur district.

Three RPG ammunition, five 30 mm grenades, one bolt action rifle (.303 calibre), two single-barrel guns and two 'pumpi' (locally made mortars) were seized during the operation.

In another operation at Waheng Khuman Mamang Leikai area in Imphal West district on Saturday, two modified .303 rifles, three pistols with a magazine each, three grenades, a detonator, four mortar shells, one IED and explosives weighing 1 kg were also seized. PTI COR ACD