Two arrested for abducting 2 girls in Jammu in separate incidents

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for abducting two girls from their homes in separate incidents here, police said on Monday.

The abducted girls have been safely rescued, officials said.

On January 19 a woman lodged a complaint in Domana police station, alleging that Sonu Kumar, hailing from Nabyua Kallan in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Greater Kailash, had kidnapped her 16-year-old daughter from their home, they said.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

In a separate incident on January 31, another woman filed a complaint at Pouni Chak police post, officials said.

She alleged that Mohammad Asfak from Jharkhand, had kidnapped her 24-year-old daughter from their residence in Jammu, they said.

Following her complaint, a registered was case, police said.

Special police teams from Domana police station were assigned to trace the missing girls, officials said.

With extensive efforts and technical support, the police successfully recovered both the girls from outside the Union Territory and arrested the accused, they added.

Upon completing legal formalities, the rescued victims were reunited with their families. Further investigations are underway, official said. PTI AB AB OZ OZ