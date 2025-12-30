Two arrested for assault on toll plaza staff in Karnataka’s Bantwal

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Dec 30 (PTI) Police said they have arrested two persons in connection with an alleged assault on toll plaza staff and damage to public property here.

The incident occurred at the Brahmarakootlu toll gate in Bantwal taluk in the early hours of December 29, based on a complaint filed by Prashanth B (25), a resident of Mulleria in Kasaragod district.

Prashanth was on duty as the toll in-charge when a lorry allegedly approached the toll gate from the wrong side of the road.

Police said the lorry driver refused to pay the toll fee despite repeated requests from the staff and attempted to force his way through, causing damage to the toll gate infrastructure.

When toll employees Ankit and Rohit objected, the driver and another person accompanying him allegedly abused and physically assaulted them.

The situation escalated after two more persons arrived in a pickup vehicle, entered the toll booth area unlawfully, and allegedly assaulted the staff again, police said.

Based on the complaint, Bantwal City Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to assault, criminal force, damage to property and unlawful assembly, along with Section 184(E) of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving.

Following the investigation, police arrested Bharath (23), the lorry driver, and Tejas (26), the cleaner, both natives of Chikkamagaluru district. Further investigation is underway to trace the other accused. PTI COR GMS SSK