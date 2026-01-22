Two arrested for assaulting delivery boy in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 22 (PTI) Gurugram Police has foiled a kidnapping of a delivery boy and arrested two men for assaulting him over a prior monetary dispute, officials said on Thursday.

One of the accused and the delivery boy were friends, they said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 5 pm on the SPR road when the delivery boy, along with his co-worker, Pankaj, was returning in an Eeco van.

The accused, Jaibir (26) and Aman (21), with associates, came following them and allegedly assaulted the victim with sticks.

They also tried to kidnap him in their car, but Pankaj called the police, who rescued them on reaching the spot.

The purported video of the incident also surfaced on the internet.

An FIR was registered at the Kherki Daula police station. Jaibir is engaged in transport work, while Aman worked as a salesman in a private company here, the police said.

"During interrogation, Jaibir revealed that in 2024, he had sold one of his trucks and kept Rs 6.5 lakh in the delivery boy's car, which he allegedly stole and refused to payback," the police said.

Angered by this, Jaibir, with his associates, planned to threaten him. A car and sticks used in the incident were also seized, they said. PTI COR APL APL