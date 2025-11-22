Two arrested for assaulting disabled relative, urinating on him in MP's Raisen

Raisen (MP), Nov 22 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a disabled relative and urinating on him during a drunken quarrel in Mandideep industrial area in the district, police said.

A video of the incident had gone viral, prompting police action.

Accused Rajkumar Lovanshi and Govind Lovanshi were taken into custody, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sheila Surana told PTI.

The two were drinking liquor with Veer Singh Lovanshi, a relative, after selling paddy on Friday evening when a quarrel broke out, leading to the incident, she said.

A case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to obscene acts, assault and violence, and probe is underway, the police official added. PTI COR LAL KRK