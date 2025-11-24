Two arrested for assaulting minors caught in alleged theft attempt

Malappuram (Kerala), Nov 24 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for brutally assaulting two minors, alleging that they stole food items from a shop in Keezhissery here, police said on Monday.

The arrested are Muhammed Ashiq (25) and Aadil Ahmad (23), who are brothers and residents of Alinchuvadu, Keezhissery.

According to police, two minor boys entered a stationery shop at Valappinkundu, Keezhissery, and allegedly attempted to lift food items on Sunday afternoon.

As thefts had been reported in the area earlier, the Ashiq and Ahmad were waiting inside the shop to nab the children.

The accused persons allegedly detained them inside the shop from 2.30 am to 6.30 am and assaulted them using iron rods and wooden sticks.

The boys, who were severely injured, were later handed over to the police after being accused of attempted theft.

During the investigation, Kondotty police found that the minors had been subjected to severe physical torture.

Following this, a case of attempted murder was registered against the accused, they said.

The minors are currently undergoing treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

The arrested persons were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

A report regarding the alleged attempted theft by minors has been submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board, police added.