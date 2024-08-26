Two arrested for assaulting Pune police officer

Pune, Aug 26 (PTI) Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting and injuring an Assistant Police Inspector (API) who tried to intervene in an argument between a man and some individuals the previous day in Pune city, an official said.

The arrested duo was identified by the police as Nihalsingh Tak and Rahul Singh, who were nabbed from Solapur district, around 250km from Pune.

"Acting on a tip-off, our police teams with the help of the Solapur police arrested Tak and Singh for allegedly attacking API Ratnakar Gaikwad on Sunday in Pune's Hadapsar area," said the official.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further probe was on, said the Pune police official.

API Gaikwad sustained a severe head injury after being attacked with a 'koyta' (sickle) when he tried to break up an argument between a man and some individuals. PTI SPK RSY