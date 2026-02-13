Two arrested for assaulting woman in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy; police rule out stalking

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Police arrested two men on Friday for the alleged assault of a 24-year-old woman in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, officials said, adding that there are no allegations of stalking or harassment.

The case was registered after the victim gave her statement and a medico-legal certificate (MLC) was obtained from a hospital following the incident on February 12.

The accused, Md Kadir (21) and Ravi Ahmad (42), allegedly assaulted the woman during an altercation. Kadir works as a security guard at a private school in Rohini, while Ahmad runs a meat shop in Shahbad Dairy.

The complainant works as a domestic help in Rohini. The police said no previous complaint had been filed by the victim or any other party against the accused prior to this incident.

During the incident, another youth, identified as Harichand alias Hariya (18), who works as a cleaner at a hotel in Badli, and his associates allegedly attempted to set Kadir's motorcycle on fire. Police beat staff reached the spot immediately and doused the fire, preventing the vehicle from being destroyed.

Officials said the incident appears to have stemmed from a dispute that escalated into a physical assault, rather than stalking.

Both Kadir and Ahmad have been arrested and the police were recording statements of all concerned persons to establish the exact sequence of events, they added. PTI SSJ AKY