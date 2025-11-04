Two arrested for attack on family in Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Two men, including the main conspirator, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in attacking a rival family with knives and sticks that led to five people sustaining serious injuries in Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy in July, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Md Mumtaz Ansari (29), who was out on bail in another case, and Shamim (50), both residents of Azadpur.

The police said Ansari is a declared bad character (BC) of Bhalswa Dairy police station and a habitual offender involved in several serious crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and arms-related offences, they said.

The case dates back to July 18, when a violent clash broke out between two neighbourhood groups in Bhalswa Dairy, during which four identified persons and several unidentified associates attacked members of a family with knives and sticks with the intent to kill.

Five persons sustained serious injuries, and the attackers fled after the assault, a senior police officer said, adding that a case was registered under various sections of the BNS.

During the initial investigation, the police identified Ansari as the main conspirator behind the attack. Earlier, seven adults and three minors were apprehended in connection with the incident, the police said.

Continuing their probe, Mumtaz Ansari and Shamim were traced and arrested from the Inderlok area of Delhi.

During interrogation, Ansari admitted to having masterminded the attack and instigated others to join the assault. The police said he was released on bail in June 2025 and resumed criminal activities soon after.

Ansari has a long history of involvement in criminal cases registered at various police stations in North Delhi, including Adarsh Nagar, Model Town, and Mahendra Park.

He was also wanted in murder and attempt-to-murder cases for which Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) had been issued against him, police added. PTI SSJ RT